Real American Freestyle Wrestling coming to Fox Nation, Bischoff says AEW’s TV ratings are flat

– Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion has signed an exclusive broadcasting agreement with Fox Nation. The first show is August 30th.

– Eric Bischoff on Ariel Helwani: If you took all of the viewing audience that we had over whatever run WCW #Nitro had, I think it would take AEW another 15 years to deliver that audience at the rate they’re going.

Their television ratings are flat. They’ve been losing an average of 15-18% of their audience every year for the last 5 or 6 years. Last week they did like 580,000 viewers on a major cable platform on a Wednesday night in prime time. I don’t know if that’s really doing that well, but stories, character development. I don’t see it. I kind of have given up on it.