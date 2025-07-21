Jacques Rougeau on financial hardship caused by medical bills, Slammiversary production botch (video)

– Former WWE star Jacques Rougeau has opened up about recent personal and financial hardships. In an interview with CTV News, the man formerly known as “The Mountie” revealed he is $70,000 in debt after closing his wrestling school during the pandemic and taking time off to care for his wife, Nathalie, during her two-year battle with cancer.

Rougeau said, “I decided to neglect my business. And then from then on, it just got worse and worse financially.” With his wife now in remission, the 65-year-old is launching a one-man show, sharing stories from his career to get back on his feet. “I’m definitely going to get back on my feet!” he stated.

