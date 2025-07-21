Gail Kim says Mike Santana should have won at Slammiversary, Reigns on Rollins’ injury

– Gail Kim says TNA dropped the ball by not crowning Mike Santana the new champion at Slammiversary. This comes after the company received backlash on social media with fans outraged about Santana failing to win the title in his home state of New York.

Mike will get his very deserved moment one day. It’s inevitable. I think the boat was missed last night but hopefully I’ll be proven wrong in the future. I genuinely hope to be wrong. — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 21, 2025

– Roman Reigns on Seth Rollins’ injury:

“I don’t wish injury on anybody ‘cause I’d rather him just be here so I can whoop his ass myself. I prefer a healthy little b*#ch so I can smack him up, but we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

(WWE YouTube Channel)