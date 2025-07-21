AEW News and Notes

– Kris Statlander is now dating fellow wrestler Gino Medina.

– Bryan Danielson when asked if he was cleared to do the moves he did at AEW All In: Texas:

“Well, some of them I had cleared, some of them I didn’t—but I was feeling it. To be fair, Dr. Samson wasn’t upset, but he did think I was an idiot.

No, I’m not back.”

(source: The Nikki & Brie Show)

– AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV just announced for Saturday, October 18 in St. Louis, MO. Chaifetz Arena.

ST. LOUIS! BIG NEWS! As first reported by @stlouisbiz, WrestleDream will be Sat., 10/18 at the @ChaifetzArena in St. Louis! Premium Seating Early Access starts tomorrow! Tickets on sale 7/28! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more, go to… pic.twitter.com/nB6KvNOGJZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2025

– AEW is coming to the Steel City:

PITTSBURGH! AEW returns to The Steel City with #AEWDynamite LIVE at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, September 24. Premium Seating Early Access starts 7/22; tickets on sale 7/28! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr! pic.twitter.com/8tsddvz4vA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025