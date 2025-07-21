AEW News and Notes

Kris Statlander is now dating fellow wrestler Gino Medina.

Bryan Danielson when asked if he was cleared to do the moves he did at AEW All In: Texas:

“Well, some of them I had cleared, some of them I didn’t—but I was feeling it. To be fair, Dr. Samson wasn’t upset, but he did think I was an idiot.

No, I’m not back.”

(source: The Nikki & Brie Show)

– AEW WrestleDream 2025 PPV just announced for Saturday, October 18 in St. Louis, MO. Chaifetz Arena.

– AEW is coming to the Steel City:

