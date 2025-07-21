Adam Pearce makes announcement for tonight’s Raw

CM Punk kickoffs tonight’s RAW and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
Announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw:
* Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman
* The New Day vs. LWO vs. Creed Brothers
* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
* CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match vs. Gunther
* Rusev vs. Sheamus