Adam Pearce makes announcement for tonight’s Raw

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
345

CM Punk kickoffs tonight’s RAW and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw:

* Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman
* The New Day vs. LWO vs. Creed Brothers
* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
* CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match vs. Gunther
* Rusev vs. Sheamus

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here