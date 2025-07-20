WWE News and Notes

– WWE RAW tomorrow at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX is nearly SOLD OUT with over 13,400 tickets sold. More than 3,500 tickets have been moved since Roman Reigns was announced for the show.

– Arash Markazi posted an interview with Sonya Deville:

I talked to @TheDariaRae about the current state of women's wrestling and any future stars we should be looking out for. pic.twitter.com/qboFIkjQGd — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 20, 2025

– NXT North American Champion Ethan Page as the Grand Marshal for today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NXT North American Champion Ethan Page as the Grand Marshal for today's NASCAR Xfinity Series pic.twitter.com/MxhWfTt7bz — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 20, 2025

– Bryan Danielson said at Starrcast that WWE contacted him during AEW All In weekend about the “Yes!” chant.

“I think it’s odd, I just got a text message yesterday… I wouldn’t say threatening legal action. But, like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people. Everybody has their different values, and they have their own values.

They’re just different from mine and that’s fine. Yeah, yeah (I knew there was no way to stop the ‘Yes!’ chant when I got to AEW) … And it’s also something like, am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? When I do it, nobody notices but I never say ‘yes!’ when I do it. I always just do this (raise my fingers in the air) and the people — so am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know.

This is getting really into the weeds of stuff that is not super interesting or fun to talk about for me, and I also don’t wanna get myself or anybody else in trouble.”