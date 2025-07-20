Videos: AJ Styles returns to TNA

AJ Styles comes home to TNA at Slammiversary.
The Phenomenal AJ Styles comes out after the X-Division Championship Match to put over new champion Leon Slater “you didn’t deserve it… you earned it”
AJ Styles comes home to TNA at Slammiversary.
There’s only ONE Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg — and he just stamped his approval on the "Youngest in Charge" @LEONSLATER_!
“You are..You Are.. I am I am”
It feels like we’re back in the early 2010s seeing the crowd sing AJ Styles’ song.
Loved every minute of this segment
Thank You, AJ Styles #TNASlammiversary
