Videos: AJ Styles returns to TNA

AJ Styles comes home to TNA at Slammiversary.

The Phenomenal AJ Styles comes out after the X-Division Championship Match to put over new champion Leon Slater “you didn’t deserve it… you earned it”

GET READY TO FLY! @AJStylesOrg is HOME! #TNASlammiversary

There’s only ONE Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg — and he just stamped his approval on the "Youngest in Charge" @LEONSLATER_ !

“You are..You Are.. I am I am”

It feels like we’re back in the early 2010s seeing the crowd sing AJ Styles’ song.

Loved every minute of this segment

Thank You, AJ Styles #TNASlammiversary

— EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) July 21, 2025