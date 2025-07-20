TNA Wrestling sets attendance record at Slammiversary

TNA has announced:

A New TNA Wrestling Attendance Record Set: The Crowd of 7,326 At Slammiversary On July 20 At The UBS Arena in New York Is The Largest Crowd Ever At A TNA Wrestling Show in North America

The 2025 Slammiversary live event – held Sunday, July 20, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York – was record-breaking for TNA Wrestling, as the crowd of 7,623 was the most-ever at a TNA show in North America in the company’s 23-year history.

The new TNA attendance record surpasses the former record, set in 2013.

TNA announcer Tom Hannifan made the record-setting announcement during the live broadcast of Slammiversary.

“This company has worked tirelessly since last December when it was announced that Slammiversary would be held at the UBS Arena,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “To see a record-setting crowd at the UBS Arena was a milestone moment for TNA Wrestling that no one will ever forget.”