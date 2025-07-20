TNA announces date and location for Bound for Glory

Bound for Glory will be on October 12th in Lowell, MA.
BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory comes to Lowell, MA on Saturday, October 12 at the Tsongas Center.
Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 30 at 10AM ET
General on-sale starts Friday, August 1 at 10AM ET
Visit https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA for details. pic.twitter.com/XbjrTxQyLo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
We already have a title match lined up:
This October at #TNABoundForGlory…
The Hardys vs. Team 3D — one last time?!@JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon
Watch #TNASlammiversary LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/bUyG5ln9JT pic.twitter.com/WynYzr7JJw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
The Hardy vs. The Dudleys, one final time.