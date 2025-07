The Hardys are once again TNA tag team champions

The Hardy Boyz are the new TNA World Tag Team Champions after they won the 4-Way Ladder Match involving The Nemeths, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Cla$$. Jeff called for a rope ladder to be dropped which he used to win the match.

After the meatch, The Dudley Boyz (via Bully Ray) officially challenge The Hardy Boyz to one last match at Bound For Glory.

Double swanton spot:

Another title change at Slammiversary as The Hardy Boyz are once again the TNA World Tag Team Champions!pic.twitter.com/yGmKFd0z9k — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 21, 2025