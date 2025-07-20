Tessa Blanchard: “I would love to do a Triplemanía”

Tessa Blanchard recently reflected on her past experiences with AAA, clarifying that “this is all pre-WWE so it’s not a reflection of how they are now” and acknowledging that things may have changed since then. She admitted her time there was challenging, especially when dealing with Konnan rather than Dorian Roldán. Tessa remembered being told, “Tessa, we can’t pay you more than this,” despite the offer being “like crumbs compared to what I had been charging in the States.” Still, she remained hopeful, saying, “That’s fine. Maybe we could work something out then. I would love to do Madison Square Garden with you guys, I would love to do a Triplemanía, I would love to be the first American to win the AAA Women’s Championship.”

She did eventually achieve that goal, winning the title in a ladder match at Triplemanía while feuding with Taya Valkyrie. However, Konnan made her feel like an outsider: “Tessa, you’re not my people. These are my people,” a sentiment he repeated often. She also described poor treatment during travel, including how “they just wouldn’t stop for the women to use the bathroom.” She called it “stupid situations that would happen out there that were just making it very difficult,” adding, “Hey, it’s your time of the month and maybe we need to stop for the bathroom.” Despite this, she stayed committed to her goals: “I care a lot about résumé, right? And I was like, I wanna make history here in Mexico.”

Tessa also opened up about her personal struggles, including stepping away from wrestling after her divorce. She recalled her ex telling her, “You’re never going back to Mexico. You were only successful in Mexico because of me,” which she believed for a time due to his influence in AAA. Still, she ended on a grateful note: “I’m so grateful to him for that because I got to make history in Mexico.”

