Smackdown and NXT data from Netflix international viewers

Friday Night Smackdown on Netflix, which streams on the service for international markets and not in the United States, is averaging 844,000 views per episode.

The January 10, April 4, and April 25 episodes of Smackdown remain the only one to top the 1 million figure according to Netflix, with quite several of episodes hitting 900,000 as well.

In the United States, Smackdown airs on USA Network and averages around 1.4 million viewers so far in 2025.

NXT, which also airs on Netflix internationally, is much less popular and the show has been averaging around 196,000 viewers so far in 2025.

The New Year’s Evil episode, which was the first one on Netflix is the only one to hit 500,000 while Roadblock in March drew 300,000. All the others are in the 100,000-200,000 range.

In the United States, NXT airs on The CW Network and has 708,000 average viewers so far.

The figures for each episode were released in the Netflix What We Watch biannual report this weekend.

