Seth Rollins walking on crutches (video), Deonna Purrazzo responds to a fan that she let herself go

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
277

Seth Rollins walking with the help of crutches, his daughter by his side. Video was posted by Becky Lynch.

Deonna Purrazzo sarcastically replied “Totally let myself go” to a fan criticizing her appearance.

On Saturday, Jonathan Gresham defeated Purrazzo at GCW’s Bash at the BallPark event.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here