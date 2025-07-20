Ryback on the Coldplay kiss cam themed memes, Rikishi on Goldberg’s retirement speech

– Ryback posted this to his social media account on X (fka Twitter):

– Rikishi when asked how he would react if his retirement speech was cut off like Goldberg’s:

“My speech wouldn’t even be that long. I’d just say ‘thank you for coming out. I’ll see you next time.’ And then pull out the check, two, three million dollars. That’s it. What would you… that’s what they got social media for… You can get on there and get on your own… there’s a thing called Stories Live, Facebook Live, Twitter Live. You do all the time you want there. Come on now, smarten up.”

(Rikishi Fatu Off The Top)