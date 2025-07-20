Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky hit back to back stink faces on Nia Jax (video), Rollins praises Reigns

– Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY hit back-to-back Stink Faces on Nia Jax. Ripley and Sky teamed up to defeat Nia Jax and Naomi at last night’s WWE supershow in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY hit back-to-back Stink Faces on Nia Jax pic.twitter.com/Q4cZBuxfaw — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 20, 2025

— Seth Rollins (via The Rich Eisen Show) praises Roman Reigns for his greatness and says nobody is on his level in WWE.

“It’s going to pain me to say this…but I believe my comparison for Patrick Mahomes and his level of greatness and his level of consistency is Roman Reigns. Roman has main evented WrestleMania more than anybody else in the history of our company. They both move with a certain fluidity in the way they do things. There’s a calculation to every play and I think Pat, early in his career, he was more run and go, he was all over the place, let’s wing it, let’s get crazy. That’s how Roman was in The Shield right? Really took me, Jon Moxley, to kind of hone him in to kind of create what he has become today in WWE.”