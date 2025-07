– Damian Priest and Lola Vice attended a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico to celebrate Lola’s birthday.

Damian Priest took Lola Vice to Bad Bunny’s concert for her birthday

pic.twitter.com/csGqTKpJHC — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) July 20, 2025

– Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor has been moved from its previously announced date of September 5th, to August 29th one week sooner.