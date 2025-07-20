Notes on Jordynne Grace, Bandido, Gabe Kidd, and TNA Slammiversary

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
245

– TNA just revealed that all current tickets are SOLD OUT, and they’re adding additional seats for TNA Slammiversary PLE to meet the high demand.

– Gabe Kidd has been forced to forfeit his G1 Night 2 main event match against Zack Sabre Jr. due to a hyperextended knee. He’s currently on crutches, and while he’s out of today’s match, it’s unclear if he’ll be ruled out of the entire tournament.

– Jordynne Grace is excited to make her video game debut on WWE 2K25 this week.

– ROH World Champion Bandido shares a reflection after all his recent successes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here