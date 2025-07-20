Notes on Jordynne Grace, Bandido, Gabe Kidd, and TNA Slammiversary

– TNA just revealed that all current tickets are SOLD OUT, and they’re adding additional seats for TNA Slammiversary PLE to meet the high demand.

– Gabe Kidd has been forced to forfeit his G1 Night 2 main event match against Zack Sabre Jr. due to a hyperextended knee. He’s currently on crutches, and while he’s out of today’s match, it’s unclear if he’ll be ruled out of the entire tournament.

– Jordynne Grace is excited to make her video game debut on WWE 2K25 this week.

– ROH World Champion Bandido shares a reflection after all his recent successes.

I had to spend 18 months in a rough time wiling with some nasty thoughts and emotions,thinking that i would never going to be back on the ring to finally get this moment! Thank you to everyone who always help me!! And thank you Mr. Meltzer for talk this amazing time in my life!! https://t.co/jOjTTORXcz — Bandido (@bandidowrestler) July 19, 2025