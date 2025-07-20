New gimmick revealed for Ridge Holland, Danielson still thinks WWE is a parody of wrestling at times

– Ridge Holland revealed his new gimmick, “The Steam Pig,” posting photos from a recent NXT house show.

– Bryan Danielson (via Starrcast panel in Texas) still thinks WWE is a parody of pro wrestling at times:

“I think the AEW shows for the last several months have just been incredible. I watch the product every week at home, both shows, and I just think that the people, the wrestlers, the people involved in the creative… everybody’s doing just such a great job.

So, that’s like, listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process or what I see in the sense. Maybe even when I was in WWE I would say, ‘Okay, sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book that was put out by WWE. Even now WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.”