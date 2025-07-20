Mila Moore

By
Jamie Cruickshank
-
0
109

Real name: Kellie Morga
Height:
Weight:
Date of birth:
Hometown: West Islip, New York, USA
Pro debut: 2020
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move:

Biography

– In June 2025, Moore signed with TNA.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here