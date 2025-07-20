Matt Hardy on the possibility of the Hardy Boyz turning heel

Matt Hardy recently spoke about the possibility of him and his brother Jeff turning heel at this stage of their careers. He acknowledged the difficulty, saying, “It would be challenging, but it’s something.” While hesitant to make direct comparisons, he brought up a familiar name: “This is weird. I don’t want to compare us to John Cena, but I think there’s some. I think you could kind of compare to that in some way.” He explained the challenge stems from fan loyalty, especially toward Jeff: “Like, it’s very hard to turn John Cena heel because he is so beloved, right? I think you have that, especially with Jeff, because Jeff is so beloved.”

Despite that, Matt believes a heel run could still work in the right context. “But I think both of us together, I think we could— I honestly think if we did something and we evolved into something that could be viewed as heelish, I think when it was all said and done, it would just make us bigger babyfaces and it would be a fresh coat of paint on us.” He sees it as a chance to evolve: “I think it would make us new and give us more layers and more dimensions when it was all said and done.”

Still, he doubts they could ever be full-time villains. “Could we be a heel team that is forever hated? I don’t know if that’s possible.” Hardy pointed out even John Cena couldn’t pull that off: “I don’t think it’s going to be possible for John Cena.” He added, “I like how they’re even teasing that he might turn back babyface, which I think ultimately he will.”

Wrapping up, Matt compared their legacy to Cena’s once again: “But with myself and Jeff, I kind of feel like we exist in that same regard in some ways.” And even if they tried to go dark, it wouldn’t last: “We could do it for a little while and we could play that role. We could try and make some people. But then I think at the end of the day, people are still ultimately going to cheer for us because we’re such beloved figures a lot of times from people’s childhood now.”

Source: WrestleZone