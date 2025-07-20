Live TNA Slammiversary Results

Live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, TNA Wrestling presents its biggest pay-per-view ever, Slammiversary 2025. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Trick Williams vs Joe Hendry vs Mike Santana in a three-way match for the TNA World title; Masha Slamovich vs Jacy Jayne in a winner-takes-all match for both the TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s titles; The Nemeths vs The Hardys vs The Rascalz vs Fir$t Cla$$ in a four-way tag team ladder match for TNA Tag Team titles; Moose vs Leon Slater for the TNA X Division title; Tessa Blanchard vs Indi Hartwell; Mustafa Ali vs Cedric Alexander; Darkstate vs Matt Cardona and The System in an eight-man tag team match.

PRE-SHOW: Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner vs Real1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop in a six-man tag team match; Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance vs The IInspiration for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles.

Plus, former TNA champion AJ Styles will return to the company for the first time since 2013!

The pre-show will stream live and free on YouTube and TNA+ starting at 7PM ET while the pay-per-view will kick off at 8PM ET and is available via TNA+ or Triller TV.