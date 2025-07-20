Jeff Jarrett comments on TNA’s business model, Xavier Woods sends a reminder to AJ Styles

– Jeff Jarrett says he is unsure of what TNA’s current goal is or headed:

“I don’t, to this day, know what is the business model. Like, what is the plan? And partnerships are great, whether it’s AEW or WWE or NOAH or whoever they partner on with. I’m trying to figure out what is your goal here with all these partnerships? But more importantly, what’s your goal here, like, what’s your direction? Where are you headed?

—Is it to eventually sell? That’s what we don’t know. So it’s really hard to understand what’s your goal here. I don’t know.”

(My World With Jeff Jarrett)

– Xavier Woods reminded AJ Styles that he’s the first fully homegrown TNA talent to achieve long-term success in WWE, claiming he “washed the stink off” and paved the way for others to reach WrestleMania. He added that, as usual, no one gives him credit when he does something great.

Just remember, I'm the 1st fully homegrown @ThisIsTNA talent to find real long term success in @wwe. I washed the "stink" off and made it possible for the rest of you to come and experience Wrestlemania. But per usual when I do amazing things dont nobody wanna talk about that… https://t.co/VP6TOcvsYK pic.twitter.com/nOdkw8b2XR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 20, 2025