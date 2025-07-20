RostersImpact WrestlingKnockouts Jada Stone By Jamie Cruickshank - July 20, 2025 0 80 Real Name: Height: Weight: Date of Birth: From: Columbia, South Carolina, USA Pro Debut: October 31, 2021 Trained By: Palmetto Wrestling Academy Finishing Move: Biography – In 2025, Stone signed with TNA. Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related Posts