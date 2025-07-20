Jacy Jayne becomes a double champion at Slammiversary

Jacy Jayne has defeated Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.

Jayne makes history as the first-ever woman to hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship simultaneously.

After the match, Jayne snatches the TNA title belt from TNA President Carlos Silva.

