Jacy Jayne becomes a double champion at Slammiversary

By
Steve Gerweck
-
Jacy Jayne has defeated Masha Slamovich to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.

Jayne makes history as the first-ever woman to hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship simultaneously.

After the match, Jayne snatches the TNA title belt from TNA President Carlos Silva.

