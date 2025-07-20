GHC Heavyweight Crown title changes hands back to back days

KENTA ended Kenoh’s one-day reign to win the GHC Heavyweight Crown for the second time in 11.5 years at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 25th anniversary show in Tokyo. Naomichi Marufuji stepped up as his first challenger.

Kenoh defeated Ozawa on night one of NOAH’s New Departure 2025 show to win the title.

KENTA defeated KENOH at 7/20 Korakuen to win the GHC Heavyweight Title for the 2nd time—his first reign in 11.5 years! He now faces longtime rival Naomichi Marufuji in his first defense. The black sun rises again.#NOAH25th #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/MoL6vZ2NVZ — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) July 20, 2025

7/20 Korakuen Backstage KENTA:

“I did it. How about that? As champion, I want to show everyone exactly why I came back to PRO WRESTLING NOAH. At the end of the day, what I really want to say is—I’m the new GHC Heavyweight Champion.”#NOAH25th #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/XAfQSVJmE1 — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) July 20, 2025