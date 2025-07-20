GHC Heavyweight Crown title changes hands back to back days

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
255

KENTA ended Kenoh’s one-day reign to win the GHC Heavyweight Crown for the second time in 11.5 years at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 25th anniversary show in Tokyo. Naomichi Marufuji stepped up as his first challenger.

Kenoh defeated Ozawa on night one of NOAH’s New Departure 2025 show to win the title.

