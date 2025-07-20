GHC Heavyweight Crown title changes hands back to back days

KENTA ended Kenoh’s one-day reign to win the GHC Heavyweight Crown for the second time in 11.5 years at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 25th anniversary show in Tokyo. Naomichi Marufuji stepped up as his first challenger.
Kenoh defeated Ozawa on night one of NOAH’s New Departure 2025 show to win the title.
The black sun rises again.#NOAH25th #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/MoL6vZ2NVZ
7/20 Korakuen Backstage
KENTA:
“I did it. How about that?
As champion, I want to show everyone exactly why I came back to PRO WRESTLING NOAH.
At the end of the day, what I really want to say is—I’m the new GHC Heavyweight Champion.”#NOAH25th #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/XAfQSVJmE1
小橋さんがKENTA選手にGHCのベルトを！
夢空間すぎて号泣！
#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/nDOUKyGBs7
展開早すぎるけど
25周年の節目でKENTA戴冠と
次、丸藤正道戦ってのは
長年観てきた層からすると
胸熱すぎて鼻水でました
あと、この流れにもってこれた
立役者は拳王だから
ほんと、彼のNOAH愛が素晴らしい#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/UIgPFYc9dl
