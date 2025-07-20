Flair sends well wishes to Bagwell, first look at TNA Slammiversary set at UBS Arena (photos)

– “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair sends well wishes to Buff Bagwell following leg amputation.

– First look at TNA Slammiversary set at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be the 21st event under the Slammiversary chronology, and celebrate the promotion’s 23rd anniversary.

