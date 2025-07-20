Charlotte Flair: “I just think people forget the Queen is human”

Charlotte Flair opened up about a powerful moment during EVOLUTION 2, reflecting on the overwhelming support she felt from fans chanting “we want Charlotte”. She admitted, “I was blown away, when they started chanting ‘we want Charlotte’…y’all chanted for me?!”, revealing how unexpected and touching the moment was. Trying to stay composed mid-match, she confessed, “I was like don’t tear up on the apron you have to run a comeback.”

That support meant the world to her, especially after a tough year both personally and professionally. She shared, “They made my night, they made my year. They made me feel heard and seen. It’s just been a hard year and my comeback didn’t comeback the way I thought it would.” After spending so much time envisioning her return, the reception caught her off guard in the best way: “Especially, all I thought about the whole time I was gone, was returning. So to hear that ovation and feel the passion for me, meant everything to me.”

Charlotte also reminded fans of her humanity behind the “Queen” persona, saying, “I just think people forget the Queen is human, and the Queen has good days, bad days, and under all that armor, glitter, shine, and sparkle, there’s still this little girl that can’t believe she made it, that still works hard, that still wants to achieve goals and dreams.” That night, the crowd’s energy gave her exactly what she needed: “I felt special, they really made me feel special that night as a performer.”

Source: Interview with Arash Markazi