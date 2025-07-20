AJ Styles returns to TNA tonight

Tonight, AJ Styles returns to TNA for the first time since 2013. He wrote on X:

If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself “You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.”

