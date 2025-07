WWE Supershow Results / Corpus Christi, Tx / Sat Jul 19, 2025

The Complete Results from American Bank Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky d Nia Jax and Naomi

LA Knight d Bronson Reed

Charlotte d Raquel Rodriguez. After the match, Roxanne Perez joins her tag team partner Rodriguez in the ring

The Wyatt Sicks d Fraxiom and The Motor City Machine Guns

WWE World Champion GUNTHER d PENTA

Lyra Valkyria d Bayley

Jimmy Uso d Carmelo Hayes in a Street Fight

Main Event: Cody Rhodes / Randy Orton / Jacob Fatu d Solo Sikoa / JC Mateo / Tonga Loa

Thanks to @jeffreyTX4Ever in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM