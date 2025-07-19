Tickets For AEW’s Residency At 2300 Arena On Sale This Thursday
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor To Now Take Place Friday, August 29
July 19, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that tickets for AEW’s upcoming residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia will go on sale this Thursday, July 24 at 10 AM ET via Etix.com and AEWTix.com.
In addition, the ROH Death Before Dishonor event previously scheduled for Friday, September 5 at 2300 Arena will now take place on Friday, August 29. Tickets for that event will also go on sale this Thursday, July 24 at 10 AM ET via Etix.com and AEWTix.com.
Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.
The residency dates are as follows:
Wednesday, August 27 – AEW Dynamite
Friday, August 29 – ROH Death Before Dishonor
Saturday, August 30 – AEW Collision
Wednesday, September 3 – AEW Dynamite
Saturday, September 6 – AEW Collision
Wednesday, September 10 – AEW Dynamite
Thursday, September 11 – Special Taping of AEW Collision