Tessa Blanchard comments on her complicated return to TNA

Tessa Blanchard opened up about her complicated return to TNA in 2024, calling the early talks and offers “a little bit insulting.” While in Mexico, she recalled, “Scott D’Amore and Gail (Kim) had reached out for me to come back at Hard To Kill, like, a year before I actually agreed to come back,” but she didn’t feel ready. “I’m so happy in Mexico and it’s taken a lot for me to get to this level of happiness in wrestling again,” she said, explaining her hesitation.

She trusted her gut: “If I feel in my gut that something doesn’t feel right, I’m going to listen to that.” So even though the idea of returning at Hard To Kill was poetic, “I ultimately turned it down, and I felt confident in that decision.”

Talks resumed after Moose got involved: “Moose got Ariel (Shnerer) and I talking… ‘Hey, maybe Tessa comes back at Genesis.’” She made a surprise appearance at the December tapings in Atlanta.

Before committing, she met with CMLL leadership. “These are my goals personally, and these are goals professionally,” she told Chairman Salvador Lutteroth, adding, “They made me a star again… other companies searched for me again.” When a dual run with TNA and CMLL didn’t align, they parted respectfully.

Returning to TNA was emotional: “God, did I have such anxiety about it…” She acknowledged past mistakes, saying, “I just took a lot of stuff on the chin… and was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like me then screw you too.’”

