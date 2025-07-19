Rikishi on potentially returning to WWE to support The Bloodline, Karrion Kross note

– Rikishi recently shared his thoughts on potentially returning to WWE to support The Bloodline — and he sounds all in, under the right circumstances. “Like I said, you know, anything I can do to be able to be there to support, you know, the family, you know, and it’s got to be right.” He’s not looking to come back just to be background noise, though. “I just don’t want to be that person just thrown in, right?”

Instead, Rikishi wants to feel like the WWE Universe is behind it too. “I need to see your signs up there on Monday Night Raw. I need to see your sign-off, SmackDown. Bring back Rikishi. That’s what. I need to see it.” He’s calling on fans to make some noise if they want him involved — to make it known that a return would matter.

As for his role, he’s open to stepping into whatever part the current Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, envisions. “I’m down to be able to, you know, be part of the original bloodline crew. And, you know, be that wise man, or, you know, whatever the part that, you know, the tribal chief wants me to be.” Whether it’s offering guidance or standing firm alongside the faction, Rikishi makes it clear: “Hey, I’m there. Man.”

Source: Rikishi Fatu Off The Top

– Happy 40th Birthday to Karrion Kross

Happy Birthday, Karrion Kross. Hope you have a great day @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/Iap8knAIA4 — . (@SeanBedward1) July 19, 2025