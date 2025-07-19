Ric Flair cancels ATL Comic Convention appearance due to health issues

16-time world champion Ric Flair canceled his scheduled appearance at the ATL Comic Convention this weekend due to health issues.

“I am not going to be at the ATL Comic Convention tomorrow because of personal and health related issues,” Flair wrote in a post on social media yesterday. “Thank you so much for understanding & for all the appreciation!”

Flair added that he looked forward to seeing his fans at a future signing.

“The Nature Boy” was diagnosed with skin cancer for the second time in three years in May and started undergoing treatment in June. He had already canceled one appearance in Mississippi in June due to his health.

