Preview for WWE Raw, estimated PPV buy numbers for AEW All In: Texas

Announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw:
* Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman
* The New Day vs. LWO vs. Creed Brothers
* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
* CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match vs. Gunther
* Rusev vs. Sheamus
* Becky Lynch has a “SummerSlam proposal” for Lyra Valkyria
– Estimated PPV buys for AEW All In: Texas right now is about 175,000. 4th biggest in company history.
– Streaming numbers for All In Texas PPV were up well over 40% from Double Or Nothing, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The key was heavily promoting Amazon as the prime source to buy and Prime Video offering a $10 credit for anyone who brought the show.