Preview for WWE Raw, estimated PPV buy numbers for AEW All In: Texas

Announced for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw:

* Roman Reigns to address Paul Heyman

* The New Day vs. LWO vs. Creed Brothers

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* CM Punk to discuss SummerSlam match vs. Gunther

* Rusev vs. Sheamus

* Becky Lynch has a “SummerSlam proposal” for Lyra Valkyria

– Estimated PPV buys for AEW All In: Texas right now is about 175,000. 4th biggest in company history.

– Streaming numbers for All In Texas PPV were up well over 40% from Double Or Nothing, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The key was heavily promoting Amazon as the prime source to buy and Prime Video offering a $10 credit for anyone who brought the show.