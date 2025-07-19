Peacock to increase prices for monthly and yearly subscriptions

If you subscribe to Peacock to watch WWE programming, get ready for a price increase.

The company announced that starting on Wednesday, July 23, new subscribers will start paying $10.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, an increase of $3. The ad-free tier will go to $16.99, which is a 20% increase.

Exiting subscribers will get a month of grace and the new rate will take effect on August 22.

For those who opt for yearly payments, a 12-month subscription with ads will cost $109.99 while the one without ads will be $169.99 which translates to around $9 and $14 per month. Those on an annual plan will keep their current pricing until they’re up for renewal.

The new prices mean that Peacock has now one of the most expensive streaming services in the United States and it’s the biggest price jump for the platform since its inception.

Peacock airs all the WWE premium live events and select number of programming from the vast WWE video library in the U.S. It also live streams Saturday Night’s Main Event. Their contract ends in Q1 2026.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996