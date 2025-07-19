NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Jul 19, 2025

The Complete Results from the UACDC:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Dante Chen d Anthony Luke

Dani Sekelsky / Carlee Bright / Bayley Humphrey d Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holiday / Layla Diggs

Brooks Jensen and Tavion Heights go to a Draw after each man pins the other

Ridge Holland d Tate Wilder

Yoshiki Inamura and Je’Von Evans d The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) via DQ

WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Kendal Grey

Josh Briggs d Harley Riggins

Zaria d Izzi Dame

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Hank Walker

Thanks to @TerryD_Photo and @Cory_Hays407 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM