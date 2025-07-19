Nikki Bella has something to prove, Sky Blue on how she met Kyle Fletcher

– Nikki Bella is stepping back into the spotlight with something to prove. Acknowledging the incredible talent currently dominating the women’s division, she says, “I’m not at the level yet of where the Champions are, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY,” but that hasn’t shaken her confidence. Instead, it’s fueled her motivation. “Now I know how I need to get there, and how I’m going to prove it to everyone that I can be there.” With a firm sense of purpose and determination, Nikki makes it clear that this return is no passing phase. “Oh this is going to stick, I’m here to prove myself in this new era of women, women that are beyond incredible.”

Source: E! News

– Skye Blue opened up about how she and Kyle Fletcher first met, and the story is as casual and quirky as it gets. It all started backstage at a Dark taping in Orlando, where Skye found herself in an elevator with “Billie Starks and him, and he was shirtless.” Fletcher had just come from a match, still showing the effects of it. “His pale chest was red and purple with handprints…” Skye’s first instinct? Total concern. “…and my first interaction with him was telling Billie not to hit him.” From that spontaneous and slightly awkward moment, things clearly clicked — now the couple lives and trains together, having turned that elevator encounter into something a lot more lasting.

Source: The Stunner