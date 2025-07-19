MVP on advising Lashley not to stay with WWE, additionally planned Summerslam matches

– MVP (via Chicago Sun Times) has recalled telling Bobby Lashley not to re-sign with WWE and instead go “across the street” to AEW, after WWE released Shelton Benjamin in September 2023:

“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here,’”

“[He told Lashley], ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street [to AEW]. Our story is not finished.’”

– Roman Reigns vs Bron Breakker is planned for WWE SummerSlam, with Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed also planned in a separate singles match – rather than it being Roman & Jey vs Bron & Bronson in a tag match.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)