Mick Foley and Nikki Cross notes

– Nikki Cross says she’ll always love her Nikki ASH character but she was too weak for the world of WWE.

Nikki A.S.H

I will always love her. She was too pure for this cynical, cold and unforgiving world. This moment. Claiming THE gold. It was the pinnacle of the mountain.

After this…..

A new journey began.

And the darkness got darker.

But then I found them. I found him ⭕️ https://t.co/3SZKtMT42F

