Masha Slamovich on the TNA/WWE relationship, Finn Balor posts a Coldplay themed photo

– TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich opened up about the ongoing TNA–WWE/NXT partnership and had nothing but praise for the collaboration. “I think it has been really great for everyone all around. It has been a mutually beneficial relationship.” She noted that each time she’s worked with NXT, the experience has been overwhelmingly positive, saying, “Every time I’ve gone over to NXT I’ve had a fantastic experience.”

Masha also touched on how refreshing it’s been to see NXT stars come over to TNA. “It has been a really nice and fun and new experience having the NXT talent join us in our locker room. I think it has led to some really fun matchups in the last year this has been going on.” She’s clearly excited about what lies ahead, adding, “I really can’t wait to see where this goes.”

On the learning side of things, Masha highlighted the value of working with top minds in wrestling, especially in NXT. “Working with Shawn Michaels and everyone else at NXT has been a very educational experience.” As a true student of the game, she emphasized her passion for soaking up new knowledge, saying, “As someone who thoroughly loves pro wrestling, it’s always fun for me to be able to learn more and observe more and learn how things are done in the world of professional wrestling.” And when it comes to mentorship, she knows she’s learning from the best: “I think who better to learn from than people like Shawn Michaels himself.”

