Kevin Owens undergoes neck surgery, RVD not a fan of celebrity involvement in wrestling

– Kevin Owens has officially taken the first step in his recovery—under the knife. Those within WWE knew this would be a long haul. Sources via Fightful Select said that Owens was always expected to miss not just one, but two WrestleManias due to the severity of his condition. One WWE source noted. One year is the likely minimum for an injury of this kind, but the reality is that they’re going to see how Kevin Owens heals and what he’s comfortable with as time progresses.

– Rob Van Dam says he finds celebrity involvement in wrestling to be a insult:

“You have to be an athlete to be able to do it. And so, like for me, it’s always offensive, because I take the perspective that in order to have a celebrity take a spot on a wrestling card, everyone else has to work around them to make it look like just anybody could do it. And I don’t like that, because not everybody could do it…”

(source: 1 Of A Kind With Rob Van Dam)