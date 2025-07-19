Funny Drew McIntyre tweet, Roman Reigns on rumor of a sixth child (video)

– Drew McIntyre posted:

– Roman Reigns hilariously responds to rumors that he and his wife had another child.

Roman Reigns hilariously responds to rumors that he and his wife had another child "They were trying to say I was trying to catch up to Jacob? Five and done. I've done my job. I've procreated. No more."pic.twitter.com/scXwAwTsfO — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 19, 2025

“They were trying to say I was trying to catch up to Jacob? Five and done. I’ve done my job. I’ve procreated. No more.”