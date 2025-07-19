Funny Drew McIntyre tweet, Roman Reigns on rumor of a sixth child (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
242

– Drew McIntyre posted:

– Roman Reigns hilariously responds to rumors that he and his wife had another child.

“They were trying to say I was trying to catch up to Jacob? Five and done. I’ve done my job. I’ve procreated. No more.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here