Cody Rhodes-Rock speculation, Jordynne Grace on WWE Evolution, Lola Vice note

– Jordynne Grace speaks on if WWE Evolution should be an annual event:

“I think it makes it a little bit more special if it’s just when it’s needed… but I wouldn’t mind if it was every two or three years. I think seven years is kind of a long time.”

(source: Interview with Mike Johnson/PWInsider)

– Wait a minute. Cody Rhodes wore the same glasses that The Rock wore during his Netflix debut, when they hugged.

Also noted, Cody wore the same watch that The Rock wore when he returned.

– Happy 27th Birthday to Lola Vice

Happy birthday Valerie you are the greatest @lolavicewwe pic.twitter.com/QfRPM3thlQ — Lola Vice UK (@LolaViceUK) July 19, 2025