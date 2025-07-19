Claim: Brock Lesnar is on the TKO ban list, Thekla officially All Elite, new Natalya photo post

– Daniel Cormier (via Mighty) recently revealed that Brock Lesnar is currently on the TKO BAN list.

“Brock is on the ban list right now. Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble.”

Tony Khan confirmed that after a 45-day probation due to past issues, Thekla is now officially.

Natalya via X:

