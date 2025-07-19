Alex Windsor is officially All Elite

Alex Windsor has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.
The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it's official: Alex Windsor is All Elite!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2025
On AEW Collision, Windsor defeated Alex Windsor beats Taya Valkyrie.
Alex Windsor is making every moment of her Collision in ring debut count!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2025
Announced for next week’s Dynamite:
#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
TNT + HBO Max
Next Saturday, 7/26
ROH Women's World Title
Athena vs Alex Windsor
After Alex Windsor's win tonight, she was disrespected by Athena!
They'll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout
NEXT SATURDAY!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2025