Alex Windsor is officially All Elite

Alex Windsor has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

On AEW Collision, Windsor defeated Alex Windsor beats Taya Valkyrie.

.@HailWindsor is making every moment of her Collision in ring debut count!

Announced for next week’s Dynamite:

Next Saturday, 7/26 ROH Women's World Title

Athena vs Alex Windsor After @HailWindsor's win tonight, she was disrespected by @AthenaPalmer_FG!

They’ll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout

They'll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout NEXT SATURDAY!