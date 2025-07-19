7/19/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Dustin Rhodes starts tonight’s Collision and tells us to KEEP STEPPIN. After 37 years in the business he has never and will never tell himself he is not enough. If anyone deserves the TNT title it is him. Fletcher and Don Callis interrupt and call Dustin’s celebration is BS and says he will not give up until the title is his. Dustin then says all Fletcher is, is excuses. Don then says he is holding a place in the family for Dustin for when he loses the TNT which is better than the Rhodes family, this causes the brawl. Dustin leaves standing.

– Ricochet defeated AR Fox with the help of the Gates of Agony.

– Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) attack Cabana at commentary. Mox ends up choking a bloody Colt out by hanging him over the ropes with his chain.

– Megan Bayne defeated Tay Melo.

– Backstage segment with Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels and Top Flight is interrupted by Don Callis trying to poach Scorpio Sky.

– Alex Windsor defeated Taya Valkyrie (who was accompanied by Johnny TV and MxM Collection)

– Athena appeared in one of the Ballroom’s balconies with her Casino Gauntlet contract. Timeless Toni Storm hit the ring and demanded Athena come down and sign the contract and make their match official. She didn’t. Toni went to chase Athena and posed in the balcony.

– In the $200K 4-Way Tag match between The Gunns, Big Bill & Bryan Keith, Gates of Agony, and CRU, Colten Gunn appeared to suffer a leg injury during the match. Gates of Agony won and Action Andretti took the pin.

– Max Caster’s latest 5-minute open challenge, was answered by Kyle O’Reilly, who then submitted the Best Wrestler Alive.

– Don Callis attempts to get Scorpio Sky to leave Sky Flight and join The Don Callis Family

Christopher Daniels cuts Callis off and says no one will be joining him.

– RUSH defeated Katsuyori Shibata with an assist from The Beast Mortos and dralistico. Hobbs comes to save the day, it seems like LFI wants the trios titles.

– Big Bill confronts Juice Robinson backstage for getting involved in his match earlier on

Bill shoves Juice into a locker, and they get into a brawl

– Bandido, JetSpeed & Máscara Dorada defeated The Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander & Rocky Romero & Lance Archer) in the latest All-Star Tag.