WWE SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Scheduled for tonight is a Jacob Fatu appearance, the SummerSlam contract signing for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre, Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Fraxiom vs. MCMG vs. DIY vs. Rey Fenix & Andrade to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 18, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 7/18/25

Car Accident Kicks Off The Show

We shoot directly into the parking lot area of the Frost Bank Center, where we see members of Solo Sikoa’s family have been involved in what appears to be a significant car wreck. Some of the guys have blood on them. Cathy Kelley talks to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce says he just got here like Cathy, and doesn’t fully know what’s going on other than the obvious. He says Nick Aldis took the night off. Cody Rhodes walks up and asks about a change to the contract for his SummerSlam rematch against John Cena.

Charlotte Flair vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Backstage, we see Alexa Bliss holding Lilly as Charlotte Flair walks up, informing her that they have a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. She says she needs Bliss out there like her cheerleader tonight.

Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as Charlotte Flair’s theme hits. “The Queen” comes out accompanied by Bliss, who is sporting pom-poms. After she settles in the ring, her opponent, Texas’ own Raquel Rodriguez, comes out with Roxanne Perez.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Rodriguez gets the upper hand early with some strikes, before Flair sends her to the outside before posing. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Charlotte has managed to fight back from the corner before laying in some chops on the champ as the crowd woos in response. She takes Raquel to the mat for a pop from the fans, before sending Rodriguez to the corner.

She sets up for a cross body onto Rodriguez…who rolls through to land a slam on the Queen for a two count. She brings Charlotte back up to her feet, only for Flair to fight back with a boot. She goes for a figure four leglock, but Roxanne hops on the apron to distract her.

The ref is preoccupied with this, allowing Bliss to attack Rodriguez on the top rope before Flair rolls her up after a thrust kick for the win. After the match, Charlotte and Bliss’ relationship seems to be getting stronger as they celebrate. The champs glare at them.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Update On Car Wreck: Cops Talk To Jacob Fatu

We shoot backstage after the match, where some cops approach Adam Pearce. They have some questions for a Mr. Jacob Fatu. Pearce takes them to Fatu.

They tell Fatu that they have some questions for him about the crash that took place earlier today. Fatu refuses to talk. Pearce tries helping cool things down as we head into another commercial break.

Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill Talk WWE SummerSlam

The show returns and after hyping up SummerSlam we go to a video package highlighting the upcoming WWE Women’s Championship match for the show, with words from champion Tiffany Stratton and the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill.

They discuss the similarities and differences they’ve experienced since arriving in WWE around the same time, and why they’re going to walk out of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” with the title.

Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes

Footage is then shown of the match between R-Truth and Aleister Black from last week’s show, as well as Damian Priest trying to cool Black down after the loss, only to get kicked in the dome for his effort.

In follow-up ‘earlier today’ footage from backstage, we see Priest looking for Black, which leads to him running into Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says he warned Priest about Black, but Priest insists he’s going to make Black beg for forgiveness.

Priest also talks about shutting people up, and offers a match to Melo tonight when Melo makes a crack he didn’t like. Hayes says he’s been looking for an opportunity like this, before Priest says he hopes he keeps that energy when they’re in the ring.

Inside the arena, Hayes’ theme hits and he makes his way to the ring as the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.