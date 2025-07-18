Wrestling Tidbits

– Jake Something, Steve Maclin, & Mance Warner vs nZo, Zilla Fatu, & Josh Bishop has been announced for the Slammiversary Pre Show

EXCLUSIVE: @JakeSomething_ takes issue with the wrestlers from @4thrope stepping into his territory. pic.twitter.com/1615VgBDFR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 18, 2025

– Variety reports that WWE content has generated over 280 million viewing hours on Netflix in 2025 thus far, including Monday Night Raw.

– MVP (via Chicago Sun Times) says Hurt Syndicate came to AEW to make new stars and finish their story In their Own way:

“Tony Khan has given us that gift of allowing us to finish telling The Hurt Syndicate Story our way. We made clear to Tony that we are OGs and we understand it’s time to make new stars, and that’s our goal.

We’re not here for a long time and we know how to do business, make money and how to make stars.”

