Women’s Tag Team Titles match set for Summerslam, Cena vs. Rhodes now a street fight

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team Titles is announced for SummerSlam.

Additionally, Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss has been confirmed for next week’s Smackdown.

– Adam Pearce holds a Contract Signing between John Cena and Cody Rhodes ahead of their Undisputed WWE Title Match at SummerSlam.

John says he has bad news and it’s that he won’t be at SummerSlam because he is emotionally and physically exhausted. John says their match will now be at Clash In Paris, or in Perth Australia and thanks Cody for understanding.

Cody attacks John and takes him out. Cody uses John’s hand and makes him sign the Contract. Cody reveals that the match will have a stipulation and it’s now a Street Fight Match.

