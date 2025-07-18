United States title match announced for Summerslam

Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Title is official for SummerSlam.

"You are NOT the person of interest." What were you saying, Solo? Once a criminal, always a what? pic.twitter.com/xvFo6Wimfe — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

THIS IS CHAOS! Jacob Fatu wasn't letting Solo Sikoa get away with this.. pic.twitter.com/Sk2pjlZfto — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

How the tables have turned Solo Sikoa will be defending the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage Match ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/x4wADpRvQ8 — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

Solo Sikoa is really putting the slam(mer) in SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Zs7winW1KS — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

From earlier tonight on Smackdown:

Solo Sikoa comes to the ring and says Jacob Fatu is reckless and tonight proves that he’s always been right.

He says he gave Jacob everything but he only cares about himself, when he’s the one who gave him a job in WWE and made him a champion.

Sikoa says he betrayed the only family that ever cared about him and proved that once a criminal…ALWAYS A CRIMINAL.

Jacob is then shown backstage arriving with Jimmy Uso and the authorities who say he’s innocent and he’s free to go after Solo tried to frame him for what happened in the parking lot tonight.

Fatu and Jimmy then come down to the ring as he they take it to Solo and his Family Tree.

The Samoan Werewolf and Big Jim then stand tall in the ring as Sikoa gets away with Talla Tonga.

Adam Pearce then appears and says because he tried to frame Jacob he will face him in a Steel Cage match for the US Championship at SummerSlam.

Pearce then tells the authorities to take Sikoa away as he begins crying and yelling for help.